Napolitano: Trump, Impeachment and the Constitution

Congress’ internal workings — though biased, unfair and even bullying — are only subject to appeal to the voters at the next election.

Impeachment is far more a political mechanism than a legal one. In Johnson’s case, there were no hearings and there was next to no debate in the House before the vote to impeach. In Trump’s recent impeachment, he was denied due process as well, since there were no House hearings. In Clinton’s case and Trump’s first case, there were extensive due process hearings at which evidence was developed and challenged, and both presidents were represented by counsel.

Was Trump’s second impeachment fair? By the standards of due process to which we are accustomed, and which the courts require in civil and criminal cases, it was not. Yet, by the history of impeachments and the political flexibility that the Constitution admits, it followed the rules set forth by each of the two houses.

To my trained legal ears, the use of hearsay (“someone told me what he heard”), rather than eyewitness testimony, is anathema. And under the natural law that protects all speech, the idea of punishing someone for speech is anathema.