Napolitano: Thoughts on the Divided States of America

Everything the government has it has stolen and much of what it says are lies. It pays only lip service to the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

I also believe that Black lives matter, that immigrants raised here are as American as the rest of us and that all persons — like three of my four grandparents — have the moral right to better their lives by coming here and should be welcomed. I believe that government should not separate immigrant children from their parents, that most police are fair and courageous, some are racists and none should have snooping gear or military equipment.

I don’t want a government strong enough to take care of me. But I expect a government truthful enough to reveal what it knows so I can care for myself. If an assault — man-made or of natural origin or even a phony fear concocted by evildoers — is coming, and the government knows of it, the government cannot morally keep this knowledge to itself.

I believe — with Thomas Jefferson — that that government is best which governs least.