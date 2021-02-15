Napolitano: The coming abortion wars

Is the baby in the womb a person? Many states are wanting here as well, as they will not answer this question. They know the constitutional obligations imposed upon them by the 14th Amendment. Yet — like their federal counterparts — they are on the cusp of advancing the killing of more unborn children.

In New Jersey, for example, where abortion is lawful up to the moment of birth — not because of legislation but by a rule established by the Board of Medical Examiners and upheld by the courts, and where it is taxpayer-funded, also mandated by the courts — proposals are making their way through the legislature to codify into law the right to take the life of an unborn child at any time at state expense, along with a prohibition on autopsies for the aborted baby — so it will be unknown if the mother and her physician starved the baby to death.

Is the baby in the womb a person? Here we are in 2021 talking about killing babies by scalpels, chemicals and starvation. We are, and we will be for some time. Even if the Supreme Court invalidates Roe v. Wade and the states are free to go their own way — New Jersey, all killing all the time; Pennsylvania, no killing at any time — we still have a Constitution that imposes profound restraints upon the power of the states to permit killings, and which gives Congress the power to enforce state compliance.