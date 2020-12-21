Napolitano: Taking Christmas seriously

Dickens does not get into the theology of Christ’s birth, but he emphasizes the value of charity to human happiness and eternal salvation. The word “charity” comes from the Latin “caritas” which means heart. Because charity is giving from your heart, it is impossible to be charitable with someone else’s assets because that is not giving from the giver’s heart.

When the government claims it is being charitable with your money, it is looking for political support from those who have received what it has taken from you. That’s not charity. Charity is freely given, not governmentally taken.

Of course, the greatest charity is laying down one’s life for one’s friends. Taking Christmas seriously means recognizing not only Jesus’ virgin birth, not only His hypostatic union, not only His love of humanity, but also His crucifixion and resurrection.

Now back to bravery. Jesus, who is God, spent the nine months preceding his birth as a baby in Mary’s womb. Those who believe that the baby in the mother’s womb is not a person do not take Christmas seriously. What do they think Jesus was in Mary’s womb — the second person of the Blessed Trinity, true God and true man, or a hunk of flesh? He was God in the womb — human and divine — and very much a person.