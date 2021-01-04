Napolitano: Office Pool 2021

1) One year from now, the president of the United States will be
a. Joseph R. Biden, Jr.
b. Kamala Harris.
c. Nancy Pelosi.
d. Donald Trump.
2) In February 2021, Donald Trump will
a. Be indicted for tax and bank fraud in New York.
b. Have announced that he will remain in the White House until Jan. 20, 2025.
c. Be living in Saudi Arabia and avoiding American warrants and subpoenas.
d. Be reorganizing the Department of Justice.
3) By June 2021, Donald Trump will
a. Have lost his Twitter and Facebook accounts.
b. Be divorced from Melania.
c. Be reconciled with his former lawyer turned snitch Michael Cohen.
d. Be negotiating with Vladimir Putin to build Trump Tower Moscow.
4) In 2021, the Super Bowl will be won by
a. The New York Giants, in football history’s greatest comeback.
b. The Tampa Bay Bucs, after Tom Brady is ejected for cheating and a substitute quarterback leads the team.
c. The Kansas City Chiefs.
d. The New Orleans Saints.
5) In 2021, the World Series will be won by
a. The New York Yankees when DJ LeMahieu bats .500 in the postseason.
b. The Boston Red Sox.
c. The Houston Astros, but the title will be revoked after another cheating scandal.
d. The Los Angeles Dodgers.
6) In 2021, all NFL teams will
a. Condone players kneeling during the National Anthem.
b. Lose popularity over the league’s efforts to address political and cultural issues.
c. Again play before empty stadiums.
d. Play in packed stadiums.
7) By the end of 2021, COVID-19 will be
a. Eradicated.
b. Exposed as a hoax.
c. Take more lives than it did in 2020.
d. No longer on the government’s radar.
8) By the end of 2021
a. The roaring economy will have returned.
b. A great depression will have ensued due to the national debt and insane borrowing.
c. Unemployment will be above 10%.
d. Taxes will be higher than they were in 2020.
9) By the end of 2021
a. President Biden will have retired.
b. Former President Trump will be incarcerated.
c. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will be incarcerated.
d. The U.S. will have more troops abroad than in 2020.
10) In 2021, President Biden will
a. Rejoin the Paris climate accords.
b. Rejoin the Iran nuclear deal.
c. Open America’s borders to all who wish to come here and cease building Trump’s wall.
d. All of the above.
11) In 2021, the Supreme Court will
a. Reverse Roe v. Wade.
b. Rule that the right to carry arms outside the home is a fundamental liberty.
c. Permit those injured by police to sue the police.
d. Do none of the above.
12) In 2021, Donald Trump will
a. Host “Saturday Night Live.”
b. Form a partnership with Kanye West to buy a major Hollywood studio.
c. Go bankrupt, again.
d. Compete with Fox News.
13) In 2021, global warming will be
a. Exposed as a hoax.
b. Embraced by the Biden administration.
c. Known as “global cooling,” after the coldest, darkest winter on record.
d. Used as an excuse by congressional Democrats to raise taxes.
14) One year from today
a. Pope Francis will be retired and living in a slum in Buenos Aires.
b. Roman Catholic cardinals will have deposed Francis for heresy.
c. Divorced and remarried Catholics will be permitted to receive the Holy Eucharist.
d. The Latin Mass will be offered in all churches in the west.
15) One year from today
a. The debt of the federal government will have exceeded $33 trillion.
b. The Federal Reserve will have caused another bubble due to artificially low interest rates.
c. The federal government will renege on all its debts.
d. All Americans will be required to carry an ID card containing medical information and proving a COVID vaccination.
16) In 2021, President Biden will
a. Start a war.
b. Push for higher taxes.
c. Push for carbon footprint monitoring.
d. Advocate for increasing the size of the Supreme Court.
17) One year from today
a. We will finally know how wealthy Donald Trump is, or isn’t.
b. President Biden will have publicly forgotten his own name.
c. Al Gore will have announced that he will challenge Biden in 2024.
d. The U.S. and the Islamic State group will have signed a peace treaty.
18) One year from today
a. The U.S. will have socialized medicine.
b. Obamacare will be the norm for low-income and middle-class health insurance needs.
c. COVID will have been forgotten.
d. Roger Clemens will be in the baseball Hall of Fame.
19) One year from today
a. More Americans will be working from home than were in 2019.
b. Bill and Hillary Clinton will finally get a divorce.
c. Biden will have removed all of Trump’s tariffs.
d. Chris Christie will have announced he is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
20) In the long run
a. Everything the government has it has stolen.
b. Everything the government says is a lie.
c. That government is best which governs least.
d. All of the above are true.
My choices are 1a, 2a, 3d, 4c, 5d, 6b, 7d, 8b, 9c, 10d, 11b, 12a, 13d, 14d, 15d, 16 all, 17a, 18d, 19a, 20d.
Happy New Year.
Judge Andrew P. Napolitano is the youngest life-tenured Superior Court judge in the history of the State of New Jersey. Now, Napolitano works as Fox News’ senior judicial analyst and writes a syndicated column.