Napolitano: Office Pool 2021

b. A great depression will have ensued due to the national debt and insane borrowing.

c. Unemployment will be above 10%.

d. Taxes will be higher than they were in 2020.

9) By the end of 2021

a. President Biden will have retired.

b. Former President Trump will be incarcerated.

c. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will be incarcerated.

d. The U.S. will have more troops abroad than in 2020.

10) In 2021, President Biden will

a. Rejoin the Paris climate accords.

b. Rejoin the Iran nuclear deal.

c. Open America’s borders to all who wish to come here and cease building Trump’s wall.

d. All of the above.

11) In 2021, the Supreme Court will

a. Reverse Roe v. Wade.

b. Rule that the right to carry arms outside the home is a fundamental liberty.

c. Permit those injured by police to sue the police.