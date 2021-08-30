Napolitano: Looking For Monsters to Slay

Did he not know that tens of thousands of British troops in the 19th century and more that 100,000 Soviet troops in the 20th century had failed to bend the culture and the will of this rugged and wretched country? President Barack Obama accepted the Bush scheme and continued the American occupation, as well as the mission-impossible task of democracy building.

This gambit — born of Bush’s incompetence and nurtured by Obama’s arrogance — was one of the worst foreign policy errors in modern American history.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald J. Trump split with his own party to denounce the forever war in Afghanistan and vowed to bring the troops home. Trump’s heart was in the right place — he was sick and tired of war — but his head was not.

In early 2020, thinking he’d be reelected president that year, Trump dispatched his secretary of state to negotiate with the Taliban for a peaceful withdrawal of nearly all U.S. forces and a total end to the U.S. occupation. Trump’s diplomats did not negotiate with the government of Afghanistan but with the government-in-waiting, the Taliban.