Napolitano: Gina's Last Kiss

One day, on a lark, Jim and I wandered into the barn she was using, and we found the dog we had been longing for. I had never had a dog due to maternal objection in my youth. We went back the next day to visit the dog with whom we both had loved at first sight, but she was gone — adopted by someone else.

Two crates away was a beautiful jet-black, wolf-looking, shy but anxious black lab and chow mix. We adopted her. We named her Evangeline — after one of the good folks in Harriet Beecher Stowe’s “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” — and we called her Gina.

Gina changed my life. Like many dogs, she was loving and loyal. And, like many dogs, she naturally drew people to her. My mom, who for nearly all her life was terrified of dogs, fell in love with Gina. Mom — who is totally apolitical — got herself appointed to the board of directors house committee of her condominium association solely to change the house rules so that Gina could come when I visited. Mom, who was fearful of all things canine — teeth, odor, droppings — loved it when Gina jumped onto her lap or on my dad’s.

Animals bring out the best in us. They are our little angels. They unify us around them. We wonder what they know and what they comprehend. We give them the benefit of all doubt. They love us simply and unconditionally.