Napolitano: Free Speech and Private Property

Thus, we may think as we wish, say what we think and publish what we say. In terms of speaking and publishing opinions about the government, there is almost literally no limit.

The Supreme Court has ruled many times that caustic, robust, wide, open, even incendiary speech is a predicate to making free political choices in a free society.

The corollary to the freedom of speech is the right to remain silent. Thus, the courts have held that the same First Amendment that keeps the government at bay when you are saying whatever you want to say about it also prohibits the government from compelling you to speak.

These prohibitions apply only to the government because the plain meaning of the words of the First Amendment only restrains Congress; and after the ratification of the 14th Amendment, it restrains all government. On the other hand, there is no clause in the Constitution that restrains private persons or entities on their own property from infringing upon the freedoms of others while on that property.

Thus, the post office cannot kick me out of its buildings because of my political opinions or the color of my polo shirt, but you can kick me out of your garden party for either reason.