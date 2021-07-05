Napolitano: Can the President Kill?

The core feature of the U.S. Constitution is the separation of powers. Congress writes the laws. The president enforces the laws. The judiciary determines what the laws and the Constitution mean in given factual settings. Though the three branches are equal, each has primacy over the other two in its core constitutional responsibilities, and each is required to defer to the other two in their core areas.

Also among the powers separated are the war powers. These were hotly debated at the Constitutional Convention in 1787. The Federalists — the big-government, central-planning folks — wanted the president to be able to command troops to fight at his discretion. The Anti-Federalists — the small-government, liberty-loving folks — did not want any standing army, as they feared its use as an instrument to kill on a presidential whim and as a drain on the treasury.

Thomas Jefferson, who wrote the Declaration of Independence, which consists largely of an indictment of the imperial abuses of the British military by King George III, offered that if a president could both make war — unilaterally decide against whom to fight — and wage war as the commander in chief, he would be a king, not a president.