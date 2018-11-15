On Oct. 29 we held our second town hall meeting this fall. We again had nearly 50 patrons and staff in attendance as we reviewed the costs of facility projects and began to prioritize them for the future.
We have created an online survey listing the various facility projects and their estimated price tags. We need your input to help prioritize the list. We recently shared this survey on our Facebook page and have so far received over 250 responses. We need everyone to weigh in and share their opinions!
The Board is in the process of identifying some of these projects as "non-negotiable." Those that need to be done as soon as possible. Many of these non-negotiable projects have been on our supplemental levy list for many years. Others, such as heightened building security throughout the District, have risen to the top of our priority list due to recent events.
You can find a link to the survey and a description of the various projects (adding classrooms and/or gyms, parent drop off lanes, etc.) on our District website, www.minidokaschools.org. We are looking to compile the survey information by the end of November in preparation for our next town hall meeting, Dec. 3 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the District Service Center, 310 10th St in Rupert.
Please join us!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.