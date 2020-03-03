Malloy: We’ll soon see what $500 million can buy

That is, except for former New York Mike Bloomberg, who has been bombarding the state with campaign advertising – creating a narrative as to why he is the best Democratic candidate to beat President Trump. Depending on what happens this month (Idaho’s primary is March 10), Bloomberg’s strategy either will turn out to be brilliant, or the biggest waste of a half a billion dollars in the history of American politics.

“Now, the biggest fight of our lives lies ahead – a fight to beat Trump and rebuild America,” he says. “We’re going to save Obamacare and make sure everyone is guaranteed health care. We’re going to protect Social Security and Medicare and create good jobs with good wages. We’re going to pass commonsense gun safety reform to keep our families safe. And we’re going to finally take climate change seriously and fight to save the only planet we’ve got. But it all starts with beating Trump in 2020. So, let’s get it done.” It had all the trappings of a fund-raising letter, with one exception. It didn’t ask for money – the usual $5, $50 or $100 “to help us with this important cause.” Of course, a guy with more than $60 billion in his bank account doesn’t need to beg for money. If Bloomberg wanted to declare “checkmate” on the socialist candidates running, he’d make a deal with America. Put him in office, and he’ll send $1 million to every man, woman and child, with no questions asked. Suddenly, we’d have the kind of economy that Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren talk so much about … one that works for everybody. Wouldn’t it be fun to see Bernie say something nice about a billionaire?