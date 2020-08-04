Malloy: U.S. Senate race may give us our sports fix

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In case you haven’t noticed … Baseball is back, but no telling for how long; the National Basketball Association is playing in this funny bubble in Florida; who knows what’s going to happen with football; and there’s golf, but no fans following the players.

It has been a rotten year, for sure. Can we have a mulligan?

But at least we have some good fights happening in the political arena, with President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden providing generous material for late-night comics. Then, there’s House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who can’t seem to agree on anything.

In Idaho, we have a U.S. Senate rate that is starting to heat up. The incumbent, Sen. Jim Risch, is fresh off a speaking engagement to Rotarians in Coeur d’Alene and his Democratic challenger – former state Rep. Paulette Jordan of Plummer – has gotten some traction on the editorial pages with her criticisms of Risch.

She offers praise to Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah for having “the courage of his convictions” in standing up to Trump, while saying that Risch’s “only convictions are those authored by and emanating from the White House.”