Malloy: This senator lives with today’s business struggles

Souza doesn’t claim to have a crystal ball, but she doesn’t see gloom and doom on the horizon – for the state, or her family business.

“We’ve been through ups and downs for over 35 years. Our calendar emptied out completely on the afternoon of the 9-11 attack, so we’ve been through this before. We know how to survive,” she said.

On the legislative front, she thinks the next session will be business as usual – with the education budget getting a boost and state government providing usual services.

“We will be back on the road to working – not all the way back, because it will take the economy time to recover,” she says. “But I don’t think this will be long lasting.”

For one thing, she says, President Trump won’t tolerate a long-term shutdown on the federal level. He has talked about getting at least some people back to work by Easter.

