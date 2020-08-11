Malloy: Senators get favorable marks in bipartisanship

There’s a fine line that separates the good from the bad on the bipartisan scale, so no need to dive into the numbers. But according to Spitz, any member who is on the plus side of zero – even by fractions — is doing a good job working across the aisle. By that measure in 2019, Sen. Jim Risch was barely on the plus side and ranked 57th on the Senate’s bipartisan index. Sen. Mike Crapo was a few fractions better and zoomed to 35th – almost in the upper third among senators.

On the House side, neither Idaho representative got high marks from last year. Rep. Mike Simpson was slightly on the negative side of zero and ranked 271. Rep. Russ Fulcher, with his ranking of 422, gave him the distinction of being among the most partisan members of the House. Of course, that doesn’t necessarily hurt him politically since many people in his district think the only good Democrats are those who lose elections.

The three senior members of Idaho’s congressional delegation routinely send out news releases touting their bipartisan efforts, and for good reason. Crapo has told me that getting bipartisan support for his initiatives is a standard practice in a chamber that needs at least 60 votes to pass anything. Over the years, Crapo and Risch have worked with Oregon’s Democratic senators to secure funding for rural schools and communities and to battle wildfires.