Malloy: Risch: Voting ‘no’ to relief bill was unthinkable

Think back to a couple of months ago, when senators only had to worry about whether to remove an impeached president. Those were the good-old-days – light work compared to the coronavirus pandemic.

Health officials tell us that if we do everything right – such as staying home and going broke – we might have only 200,000 or so deaths. Do the wrong things, or pretend that the health crisis does not exist, and the death toll could be in the millions.

Election-year politics doesn’t matter. People aren’t worried about what Bernie Sanders is doing, or talking about the hot congressional races coming up. Opinions continue to flow both ways about President Trump, but they seem so irrelevant.

“He’s going to be criticized by people who don’t like him or hate him, and complimented by people who think he’s doing a pretty decent job,” said Idaho Sen. Jim Risch. “But it’s all useless. What’s going on is bigger than one man.”