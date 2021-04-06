Malloy: Risch says Senate filibuster should stay

“Nothing happens in the Senate without unanimous consent, which is how most things get done, or without give-and-take negotiations through bipartisanship. Without the filibuster, all that goes out the window. The party in power no longer has to negotiate with the other side,” Risch says.

An example of give-and-take negotiations, Risch says, are the four COVID relief packages that passed Congress with at least a smattering of bipartisan support. President Biden had one COVID relief bill that had no support for Republicans, who complained that the nearly $2 trillion package had nothing to do with COVID relief. Biden may have gotten at least a few Republican votes if he had pulled back some on the price tag, but we’ll never know. Republicans, such as Risch, hope that’s not a sign of what’s to come from the new administration.

But for Risch, life goes on. He doesn’t run away from the partisan fights, but his day-to-day focus is on other areas that don’t garner media attention. He says that personal relationships, with colleagues on both sides of the aisle, generally are civil and constructive.

Risch serves on three panels where partisanship practically does not exist – the Ethics Committee (three Republicans and three Democrats), the Select Committee on Intelligence and the Foreign Relations Committee, where he is the ranking member.