Malloy: Risch: A million-dollar question for Democrats

A Democrat is not going to take this seat through wishful thinking and slingshots.

So, the reality check for Democrats is this: Do you have at least $1 million in your bank account, or hopes for raising that much in the next few months? Former Rep. Paulette Jordan, who ran an unsuccessful (but spirited) race for governor two years ago, can answer “yes” to the financial question. She has connections a mile long, from her run for governor, and has been active on various fronts with the Democratic National Committee. She also has some national exposure to boot. So, raising at least $1 million shouldn’t be a problem for Jordan – she might be able to get a few million more, especially if the polling looks favorable going into the stretch run.

She’s been stuck at home, as with almost everyone else, but she’s active on social media and upbeat about her support.

“We have an army, both stateside and nationally, and that’s what it’s going to take to beat someone like Risch,” she says. “We have a great generation of younger people who are stepping up – a front line of youth ambassadors who are organizing in places such as Sun Valley and North Idaho. They are really invested in this race.”