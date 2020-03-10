Malloy: Paulette Jordan launches bid to unseat Sen. Risch

Idaho Democratic senatorial candidate Paulette Jordan has been around long enough to know a thing or two about politics in the Gem State. It’s certainly no mystery to her why Democrats fail to gain traction in statewide elections.

For one, people in rural communities wouldn’t vote for a Democrat if Mary Poppins were leading the ticket. Secondly, folks would vote for a dirty rat as a Republican before they’d support a Democrat. As they may rationalize, “He may be a dirty rat, but he’s our dirty rat.”

Jordan ran across a fair share of hardline Republicans during her run for governor two years ago, and she’ll be seeing more in her bid to unseat Sen. Jim Risch. That assumes, of course, that she will be the party’s nominee – which probably is a safe bet. She’s the only Democrat running with any kind of star power, and she’ll need all of that to take on Risch.

Jordan knows the skeptics are out there, but she thinks that rural voters will come to her side as they get to know her. And, along the way, she hopes her brand of politics could catch on with new voters. It will be an uphill climb, for sure, but Jordan appears to be ready for the challenge – while employing a different approach.