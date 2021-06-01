Malloy: Partisanship puts up roadblock to progress

As Crapo told the committee, “Consideration of offsetting the cost of infrastructure with a corporate tax rate increase or increases in international taxes, especially coming out of the largest negative shock to the economy on record, is counterproductive and a non-starter on my side of the aisle.”

The senator says there are other options for funding infrastructure needs. “There is no silver bullet for how to pay for transportation infrastructure, but historically it has been paid for by user fees, which makes sense.”

Apparently, that’s a non-starter for the president and progressive-minded Democrats. So, that leaves us in a political stalemate, with a good chance of coming out with nothing. Unless, of course, Democrats find a way to ram through their agenda through reconciliation – which would leave Republicans out of the picture. Those power plays tend to catch up with majority parties in mid-term elections.