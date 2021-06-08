Malloy: McGeachin has critics where she wants them

The governor had cause for being upset. That’s not how business is done in Idaho ... but this state has not had a lieutenant governor anything like McGeachin, who has turned a once-quiet office into a political sideshow.

All of that is to the delight of her supporters, who view the governor in the same light as Darth Vader. Neither McGeachin nor her backers liked it when Little effectively declared some businesses as “non-essential” during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. And they don’t trust anything the governor says or does today.

As for the editorial writers and the political establishment, the heck with them. They won’t endorse or vote for McGeachin anyway. While they were stewing over her executive order, McGeachin was with Tucker Carlson on Fox News talking about critical race theory, the branding iron of her campaign for governor.

Bryan Smith of Idaho Falls, a vice chair of the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee and former congressional candidate, takes issue with Little — particularly his claim that McGeachin’s executive order ran contrary to the conservative principle that a government that is closest to the people governs best.