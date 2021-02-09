Malloy: Luke Malek wants McGeachin’s job

Much depends on what Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin decides. There’s wide speculation that she will run for governor next year, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see her running for re-election if another conservative candidate emerges at the top of the ticket.

Malek, who has a law practice in Coeur d’Alene and Boise, says he’s fine with however it shakes out. If the lieutenant governor’s race is an open seat, and the field is crowded, he’ll offer plenty of strong talking points. He’s 39 years old with ample experience in the Legislature. He finished third in a seven-way primary race for Congress in 2018, which was won easily by Rep. Russ Fulcher. But Malek created a positive name recognition for himself, finishing a percentage point behind former Lt. Gov. David Leroy.

If Malek ends up going against McGeachin, he’s ready – if not eager – for the challenge. He’d be nothing like McGeachin in personality or style, and he would not make a dent into her right-wing base. But he offers appeal to a more centrist crowd that is put off by her lack of support for the governor on the coronavirus pandemic.