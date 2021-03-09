Malloy: Justice Jones ditches robe, finds keyboard

“Senator Jordan was my ideal. He said you can’t always do what people say in their letters. He voted for the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Gun Control Act of 1968. He voted against two Nixon appointees to the Supreme Court. His attitude was that you have an obligation to exercise leadership and do what you think is right. If people don’t like it, they can vote you out,” Jones said.

“With the current state of the Republican Party, it’s not the party I belonged to. It left me behind,” Jones says. He calls himself an independent, but acknowledges that he’s more aligned with Democrats than Republicans at the moment.

Recently, Jones announced his involvement with a new venture, working with former Attorney General Tony Park and a former longtime deputy, Clive Strong, to call attention the Legislature’s constitutional violations. Twelve years as a Supreme Court justice certainly gives him some expertise in that area.

“I started looking at the bills, one on initiatives. I’ve always thought these restrictive bills were in violation of the constitution,” he said. “Then you have bills that take the attorney general out of the picture in advice for state agencies.”

