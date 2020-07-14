Malloy: Jordan hopes for boost from ‘Bountygate’

If election were not just a few months away, Democrats on the House side would be screaming for action. You’d be seeing a plethora of high-profile investigations, possibly coupled with a few more articles of impeachment to send to the Senate. And the Republican senators, as they did earlier this year on the Ukraine issue, would

greet the impeachment allegations with a big yawn. A Republican-controlled Senate is not going to impeach Donald Trump, period.

So, Democrats are going to have to settle for making “Bountygate” a major campaign issue in this election — from the presidential race on down. Dems can hope that voters are steamed enough to put Joe Biden in the White House and give Democrats control of the Senate. That’s where Jordan enters the picture.

Odds are against her, given the fact that it has been 40 years since a Democrat has held a U.S. Senate seat in Idaho. And it doesn’t help that she has not been able to get out on the campaign trail, due to coronavirus. But Jordan, who has a decent amount of statewide name recognition from her run for governor two years ago, is the strongest senatorial candidate that Democrats have fielded in a long time. She has star power compared to the no-name Democrats who typically run for these high offices in Idaho.

We’ll see what kind of help she gets from the Democratic National Committee, or if the party bosses have declared Idaho as a lost cause.

Chuck Malloy is a long-time Idaho journalist and columnist. He may be reached at ctmalloy@outlook.com.

