Malloy: It’s summer, but lawmakers are in mid-winter form

As you might expect, the reception from Republicans was as frosty as a Gem State winter blast.

“Accusing us of not doing our duty and ignoring issues is not true. We can’t take action if the Legislature is not in session,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder of Boise. “I think the Legislature is doing what it can without our working groups and interim committees, and the governor has done a good job managing the financial side.”

On education, he said, “We’re just trying to figure out how to get through this, and in a responsible way – helping kids learn and protecting everyone’s health and safety. To say that nothing is being done is disingenuous.”

Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, was surprised that Democrats presented their agenda on a day when the state affairs working group had one central focus – election laws, and whether Idaho should have exclusive absentee voting in the fall election.