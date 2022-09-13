 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick
Commentary

Malloy: Impeachment looms if Republicans prevail

  • 0

Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher says that better days lie ahead if Republicans gain control of the House of Representatives after November’s mid-term elections – a prospect that appears to be quite strong with soaring gas prices, run-away inflation and President Biden’s low approval rating.

And, oh yes, expect Republicans to push for impeaching Biden after the new Congress convenes in January. Articles of impeachment already have been filed; all Republicans are waiting for is to gain a majority in the House. All this could happen, even if Democrats retain control of the Senate.

Impeachment, once viewed as an extreme and somber action against presidents accused of engaging in high crimes and misdemeanors, is now a tool for something else. House Democrats pushed for impeachment of President Trump twice, knowing full well that their efforts would not succeed in the Senate. At least some Republicans are eager to return the favor, even though there is almost zero chance that the Senate will remove the president from office.

People are also reading…

“There will be an effort (to impeach), yes,” Fulcher told me. “Will it turn into a formal process? I don’t think so. I think there is justification for it, but I have a concern about continuing the precedent. Are we going to go through this every two years? I don’t think it’s in the best interest for the country. There is a significant contingent of members who don’t think impeachment should be used as a political tool.”

Fulcher says that another stopping point for impeachment is the prospect of Vice President Kamala Harris moving to the Oval Office … and no telling who would be appointed as vice president.

So, impeachment in this case is not about high crimes, misdemeanors, rule of law and all those other murky details that go with putting a president on trial in Congress. It’s about what flaming liberals are in line for taking the nation’s two highest offices. Republicans, who are still peeved about the politics that came into play during two impeachments of Trump, are ready for payback.

According to the New American magazine, several House Republicans have filed articles of impeachment, saying Biden’s conduct “warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.”

According to the magazine article, the reasons include: Lack of border enforcement; the handling of the coronavirus pandemic; the mismanaged withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan; the “illegal” cancellation of student loan debts; the eviction moratorium prohibiting property owners from evicting renters who violate their leases by not payng rent; and issues relating to Hunter Biden “that the mainstream media continue to ignore.”

One more reason could be added: Republicans can’t stand Biden. The “justifications” are more in line with policy disagreements, opposed to crimes committed by the president. But impeachment proceedings could help remove the president the old-fashioned way – through the 2024 election.

It will be great political theater, for sure.

“I have consistently said President Biden should be impeached for intentionally opening our border and making Americans less safe,” said Rep. Bob Good of Virginia in the New American story. “Congress has a duty to hold the president accountable for this and any other failures of his constitutional responsibilities, so a new Republican majority must be prepared to aggressively conduct oversight on day one.”

Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona says he’d expect impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Aleandro Mayorkas, in addition to Biden.

While Fulcher doesn’t appear eager to play the impeachment card, he generally lines up with the sentiment – and he’d likely endorse removing Biden and others if it came to a House vote. His immediate focus is his campaign for re-election and thoughts about how Congress – and the nation – would be better off with Republicans controlling the House.

More about that later.

Chuck Malloy

Malloy

Chuck Malloy is a longtime Idaho journalist and columnist. He may be reached at ctmalloy@outlook.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jim Jones: Alaska has shown how to achieve sensible election reform

Jim Jones: Alaska has shown how to achieve sensible election reform

Opinion: The Gem State had an open primary system prior to 2012. When the primary election rolled around, voters would just request a ballot for the party of their choice and then vote among the candidates. It worked well, but not to the satisfaction of radical right-wing Republicans who wanted to tip the balance in favor of ultra-conservative candidates.

Debra Saunders: The Loser Party

Debra Saunders: The Loser Party

Opinion: On Wednesday, David Leonhardt reported on a poll that showed Democrats who believed COVID presented a "great risk to their health" had shrunk. Leonhardt credited "changing reality" for the left's more realistic view of personal risk. I'd argue that politics, not science, is the driver.

Jim Hightower: Confused by workers quitting?

Jim Hightower: Confused by workers quitting?

America's corporate chieftains have been moaning about the recent phenomenon of workers just up and quitting their jobs. And now comes "quiet quitting": workers who don't leave their jobs, but only do what they were hired to do, quietly rejecting the endless extra tasks that bosses try to pile on. What's at work in the heads of all these workers? 

Stapilus: Actual purposes

Stapilus: Actual purposes

Opinion: On July 20 of last year, Idaho Governor Brad Little reported on the state revenue that had gushed in over the last year, and it was a lot more than had been expected.

Inside Politics: Idaho voters bet on themselves and win

Inside Politics: Idaho voters bet on themselves and win

Opinion: Election Day is two months away, but Idaho voters scored a victory for their state and our children by forcing Governor Brad Little and state lawmakers to address Idaho’s nationally low investment in public schools.

Crapo: Home are a foundation for Idaho families

Crapo: Home are a foundation for Idaho families

Housing affordability is a critical issue in Idaho and all across the country. With higher interest rates set by the Fed, higher mortgage rates follow, making it all the more challenging for Idahoans to buy homes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News