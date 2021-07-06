Malloy: Idaho senators want no part of Bernie’s ‘deal’

When President Biden announced on the White House grounds that there was a long-awaited bipartisan “deal” on an infrastructure bill – the greatest investment since the formation of the interstate highway system – he apparently forgot to mention the fine print that was part of the bargain.

Perhaps he forgot, or maybe he didn’t want to disrupt the joyous occasion. It’s not often that you see Republicans and Democrats slapping backs and shaking hands on anything, especially on things with partisan implications. Indeed, getting both sides to come to an agreement on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan was no small task and Biden helped make it happen.

Notably absent from that White House photo-op were Democratic progressives, which probably was a sign that something wasn’t quite right. The grand deal that Biden hammered out with Republicans quickly turned to “no deal” once Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi entered the fray.

They want the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill all right, but only if Congress approves spending an additional $6.2 trillion package for what could be named the “Socialists Dream Bill.” See Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren for details. The issue will be front and center when the Senate returns from recess, and subject to any number of twists and turns.