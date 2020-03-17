Malloy: Idaho Dems change course, go with Biden

Sanders is all for uniting behind the candidate who can win in November, as long as he is the guy that everybody is uniting behind.

“I was never convinced that people were hungry for a revolution,” said Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel of Boise. “These are turbulent times. We have an impulsive and unpredictable president, the coronavirus and uncertainty with our relationships with allies. I think people are looking for a return to normalcy, stability and decency.”

Former Idaho Democratic Congressman Larry LaRocco said that until recently, he was concerned that Democrats would turn to Sanders. LaRocco’s worries went away after Super Tuesday, and he was not surprised that Idahoans went with Biden. “Electability is the main issue, and Sanders is not the one who can beat Trump,” he said.

Sanders’ continued run shouldn’t come as a surprise, because he is not known for being a team player. In fact, he really isn’t part of a team. The Senate, as with most other partisan governing bodies, has Republican and Democratic caucuses. Then, there’s Bernie Sanders, the lone independent socialist. He’s a “caucus” of one.