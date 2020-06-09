Malloy: House Republicans sue Pelosi over proxy voting

Since April, leaders from both parties have talked about finding ways to allow House members to work safely through the health crisis. Then, out of the blue, Democrats came up with the plan for proxy voting – with the blessing of House doctors.

Fulcher, for one, isn’t buying what Democrats are selling.

“The stated reason is complete and utter poppycock. I can assure you that Nancy is not concerned about my health,” he says. “Things get wiped down every few minutes, for crying out loud. Most people are wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. When we vote, only a few people are on the floor at a certain time. There is no significant danger, and no justifiable cause, to keep the Congress of the United States non-functional.”

When the House went through its first round of proxy voting in late May, not all of the absent members were huddled in their home districts. “There were 74 Democrats in Florida watching the space launch. That was an exciting event, but it was not an emergency,” Fulcher says.

He speculates the “real reason” has little to do with safety.