Malloy: Georgia is on everyone’s mind

Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna has issued to his party’s faithful a call to arms to help with something that Republicans can control — the Georgia Senate runoff elections that will decide the party majority in the upper chamber.

Luna also is promoting the wild-goose chase to keep President Trump in office for a second term (more on that later). But the Senate races in Georgia will decide whether a President Biden has checks and balances on the legislative end.

Malloy: Simpson seeks more action, less rancor From the Opinion page: Just what we need in 2020, a disputed presidential election that pushed an already-angry nation to the brink of frustration in the days after the election.

If Republicans retain control, Biden will have to work with party leaders — which is something that Biden promised to do. If Democrats take the Senate and end the filibuster — as Sen. Elizabeth Warren and others are promoting — there would be no reason for Biden to give Republicans the time of day.

Luna is asking Idaho Republicans to help with the cause. “It is imperative that Republicans hold the U.S. Senate,” he wrote. “Republicans must do everything we can to support GOP victory in Georgia.”

Idaho Sen. Jim Risch, for one, thinks the odds are with Republicans for winning in Georgia. All Republicans need is to win one of those two races to retain a Senate majority, and the party is highly motivated to win both.

“Of course, anything can happen in an election,” Risch says.