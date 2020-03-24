Malloy: Fulcher: This is no time for fear or panic

“I want to be careful not to undersell it (the coronavirus), because there is a potentially large health threat. But it doesn’t mean we should stop living,” Fulcher said. “Yes, we need to be careful. Wash your hands, stay clean, use the sanitizer, and you don’t have to be in large groups. At the same time, this is America and let’s don’t let this thing take us out.”

Fulcher says the United States should not be compared to Italy and other countries that are having more severe problems with the coronavirus. As flawed as our health care system is, it’s still the best in the world, and there’s no shortage of running water and flushing toilets (only toilet paper).

So, as Fulcher sees it, there should be no reason for widespread panic and hoarding – people buying 10 times more than they need of various items.

What’s unique about this crisis is that Republicans are not ones who usually panic. Ronald Reagan calmly turned around the “malaise” of the Carter years, and made political optimism fashionable.

After the “9-11” terrorist attack, it was George W. Bush who marched to the mound at Yankee Stadium during a World Series game and fired a perfect strike.

Those guys had swagger.