Malloy: Fulcher stood alone with election objection

Crapo, a former pro-tem of the Idaho Senate, expressed a similar sentiment. “Through the Electoral College, the election of the president is entrusted to the states, not to Congress. Any effort by Congress to abandon the Electoral College’s constitutional significance for states to certify and send their electors would be a dangerous precedent I cannot support.”

Risch, who has chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee had an especially close working relationship with Trump, declined to object.

The odd duck of Idaho’s delegation was First District Congressman Russ Fulcher, who joined with dozens of other House Republicans in objecting to the national election results. He thinks his objections were justified on constitutional grounds, without passing judgment on the other three members of the delegation.

“I get what they are saying, I know where they are coming from and I respect their views,” Fulcher says. “The Constitution says that only state legislators have the right to change election laws and a minimum of six states broke their own laws. Either the executive or judicial branches usurped the power of the legislators, with most allowing for mass-mail ballots.”