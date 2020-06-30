Malloy: For McGeachin, it’s all about that base

It’s a mistake to underestimate McGeachin, but an easy thing to do. She’s the first woman to serve in that high office and has a pleasant appearance – unlike some of the old codgers there. She has gotten plenty of advice from senior members on everything from running the Senate’s business to pounding the gavel. But McGeachin, who served for a decade in the Idaho House, has seemed out of place in the Senate chamber.

She reminds me of someone else who didn’t fit in with the established politicians – the late Helen Chenoweth, who served three terms in Congress and was often ridiculed for her outspoken views and occasionally strange votes. But McGeachin – as with Chenoweth – is a hit with her right-wing base. She interviews well (especially on conservative talk shows) and has a following with her newsletters.

Her political path does not need to include being part of Little’s inner circle, or running against the governor in two years. Her best route would be running for re-election and continuing to play to her conservative base. She could well expand that base by using the kind of personal touches that made Chenoweth so popular with her constituents in the First District. Helen couldn’t care less about what anyone else thought about her.