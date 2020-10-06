Malloy: Decisions from the top not fun, but necessary

Doing nothing was not a realistic option for either the state, or the city of Boise.

McLean knows that emergency orders will be met with controversy and she understands people’s frustrations. She expressed some thoughts of her own in an “open letter to most of us,” published in local newspapers.

The name-calling is one thing, she says, “and then it’s go back to where you came from. That really concerns me because we are a nation and a valley of people who found our way here for different reasons.”

McLean was born in Boston, which is where she lived … for the first 18 months of her life. She has lived in Boise for 22 years, most of her adult life, and eight of those years were on the Boise City Council. “I’m not going anywhere,” she said.

And the city is better for it.

As for Little, his support group of sorts includes other governors who are going through similar problems with the pandemic – along with fires, floods and hurricanes. He has talked to a few who have said that pandemic management is something they did not sign up for.