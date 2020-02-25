Malloy: And here we have ‘greater’ Idaho

Hmmm. Folks in southwestern Oregon may be onto something.

They are fed up with how liberal Trump-hating politicians are running the state, so they want to move to Idaho — without physically moving to Idaho, of course. Petition drives have been launched in Josephine and Douglas counties to be part of Idaho — where the conservative politics are more to their liking.

The petition drive, as part of the “Greater Idaho project,” could extend to 17 other counties who are tired of the liberal landscape in Oregon.

They would love Idaho, where worshiping President Trump is part of the political mainstream for the GOP. Republicans hold all congressional seats and state constitutional offices, and 80 percent of the Legislature. This is no joke. A petition drive is in the works, and it could go before voters.

“We are starting with county ballot initiatives first, because we want to prove that after the campaign this summer, ordinary voters in rural Oregon will show that they don’t want to be ruled from Salem anymore,” said Mike McCarter, one of the chief petitioners, in a news release. “Convincing the state to let these counties go is the second step.”