Lenore Skenazy: Would You Label This Man a Sex Offender?

Carol Nesteikis’ son Adam is 33. He is developmentally disabled and lives in Illinois with Carol and her husband, both retired, who still have to remind him to brush his teeth and shower. He stopped wetting his bed at age 16. About 10 years ago, when a neighbor (who’d been molesting him) told him to pull down his pants in front of a girl, Adam did. The girl told her parents.

Both the neighbor and Adam were charged with 19 felonies. Adam took a plea deal and has been on the sex offender registry for seven years. He has three more to go.

Nesteikis recounts her story in the current issue of Persuasion. I’d heard her speak a few years ago at a conference in St. Louis organized by Women Against Registry. It is a story that makes clear how cruel and pointless the public sex offense registry is.

As a registrant, Adam is not allowed to leave his home between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. He lost his part-time restaurant job of clearing tables, which he’d loved. And because he is banned from parks for the rest of his life, he can no longer participate in his other passion, the Special Olympics.