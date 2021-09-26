Lenore Skenazy: Worst-First Thinking Is Making Us Dumb

Side hugs. Hugs that you do sort of hip-to-hip with an arm around the huggee’s shoulder, as if you’re doing the can-can. Counselors are allowed to give those hugs at the day camp my friend’s kids went to. But “frontal” hugs were outlawed in 2010. Why?

Isn’t it obvious? They’re perverse! They could involve genital contact! Why, they’re practically sexual assault!

Or so the thinking goes. I’m sure the possibility of actually being sued IS lurking in the camp director’s mind. But basically the camp has taken a normal part of life — the hug — and turned it into an orgy of, well ... that’s it. The rule-makers turned hugs into something akin to orgies, thanks to a new outlook on life I call “worst-first” thinking.

Worst-first is when you jump to the very WORST conclusion first. For instance (and for real): a young man was shopping at the grocery store when he passed a mom with her little kid in the cart, and he waved to them. Sweet.

In the next aisle, he saw and waved to them again.

When he got to the third aisle, the manager came over and asked him to leave.