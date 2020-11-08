Lenore Skenazy: Why Is It So Hard to Stop Overprotecting Kids?

Skenazy: Is this just an upper-crust New York City thing?

Loeb: What we learned is that this was everywhere. Parents feel a tremendous obligation to make life easier for their kids.

Skenazy: Why did you contact Let Grow?

Loeb: We were interested in the fact that you are working with real kids in real places and not just writing about it from an observation and research perspective. And you are interested in change, and we are interested in change.

Skenazy: We are — and your movie helps! I think seeing how much kids can blossom with a little trust and freedom will change a lot of people. Looking back on the whole endeavor, what surprised you most?

Loeb: The universal thing we found is something that you touch on in all your work, which is that when people look back on what they loved most about their childhood, it was always something that was incredibly unstructured, and adults were generally not around. They rarely talk about Christmas dinner or Thanksgiving. They talk about a time when something could have gone wrong, or maybe it did, and they got out of it and that feeling of fear and overcoming. That felt very universal.

