Lenore Skenazy: Why I'm a Pollyanna Pollyanna

The basic plot: Parentless Pollyanna arrives in a small Vermont town to live with her rich and icy Aunt Polly. Pollyanna doesn’t mind the attic room — just look at that view! — and soon she’s out and about meeting the locals. She chats with shut-in Mrs. Snow, who’s been poring over casket catalogs, and wealthy recluse Mr. Pendleton, who hates kids until Pollyanna pushes her way in and points out the rainbows his chandelier casts on the wall. Pretty soon, they’re stringing a clothesline of crystals across the living room and rainbows dance everywhere — metaphorically and in Technicolor.

By doggedly refusing to treat these grumpy adults as anything other than fun-loving potential friends, they start to become exactly that. But how?

“Pollyanna is nice to the people you don’t want to be around and therefore makes them nice,” says Camilo Ortiz, associate professor of psychology at Long Island University. The sourpusses treated everyone as hateful. When along comes someone who doesn’t hate them and isn’t hateable herself, their circuits sputter. Either life is nasty, brutish and short — or it isn’t. Unable to hold two opposing viewpoints at once, they dump their old one (life stinks) and embrace the new.