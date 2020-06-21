Lenore Skenazy: Who Put the Dad in Dad Jokes?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sundays are kind of sad. But the day before is a sadder day.

Yup. It’s time to talk about dad jokes. Specifically, when and why did dumb puns become synonymous with fatherhood? When I was a kid, knock-knock jokes were clearly kid jokes, but so were the silly one-liners:

— Why did the moron tiptoe past the medicine cabinet? He didn’t want to wake the sleeping pills.

— Why are elevator jokes so good? They work on many levels.

— Want to hear a joke about construction? I’m working on it. They say the drunk never writes the drinking song, so I’m sure those kiddie jokes were not written by kids. But they seemed very clearly in the rug rat wheelhouse. And now we’re supposed to hear a joke like, “I was addicted to soap, but now I’m clean” and think first and foremost of fathers? What a demotion for guys! I mean, these are groan men!

(Sorry.)