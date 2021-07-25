Lenore Skenazy: Where Tiger and Free-Range Moms Agree

Fun fact: The second edition of my book, “Free-Range Kids,” just came out and guess who wrote a blurb for the cover?

Amy Chua. Yes. The “Tiger Mom.”

“Weirdly, I love this book!” she wrote. Weird indeed. When Chua’s parenting book first came out, my inbox was full with folks practically shouting: “Did you hear about that new ‘Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother’ book? It’s like the opposite of ‘Free-Range Kids!’”

Except, in part, it wasn’t.

“Free-Range Kids” contends that we don’t need to helicopter so much. Our kids can make their own playdates, sandwiches and — most importantly — mistakes. A kid who takes the wrong bus and then figures out the way back home is better off for it: She goofed, but it wasn’t the end of the world, and she rose to the occasion. Now, she’s ready for the next thing that looks a little daunting or goes awry.

Too often, today’s kids never get that kind of challenge. We baby them out of fear that somehow they’re less safe (“She can’t take the bus by herself; she could be abducted!”) and less competent (“He can never figure out anything to do—that’s why I have to play with him!”) than we were.

That is not a problem Chua seems to have.