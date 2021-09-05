Lenore Skenazy: Where Are They Now?

BETTY CROCKER: Threatening to quit if she has to make “one more frickin’ slice of chocolate frickin’ cake for some frickin’ kid’s frickin’ birthday party.” Ms. Crocker has been consulting with a labor attorney, psychiatrist and anger management expert. HAPPIEST DAYS: Used to hit the discos with Mr. Clean in the ‘70s. STILL BITTER ABOUT: Never credited with inventing “funfetti.”

THE PILLSBURY DOUGHBOY: Still giggling uncontrollably but now in an all-dough theme park, “Pill Diddy.” He poses with kids and kisses their moms (harassment charges pending). Heftier than ever, he can no longer pop out of the crescent-roll tube but must slowly pry his way out. HAPPIEST MEMORY: Being tickled the first time. WORST MEMORY: Being tickled by a trucker at closing time. Joined Michelin Man at local bar to grouse.

RONALD McDONALD: Coming out of semi-retirement to pitch for Kardio-Kwikeez, a chain of drive-thru stent insertion clinics. HAPPIEST DAY: Eloping with barely legal sweetheart, Wendy, over corporate objections. WORST MEMORY: Wendy cutting off her pigtails and driving off with Little Debbie. Last seen at the Michigan Womyn’s Music Festival.

