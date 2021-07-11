Lenore Skenazy: When Child Abuse Pediatricians Get It Wrong

During all this, Krueger and her husband were only allowed to visit their children on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. “with someone sitting” with them, says Krueger.

But on July 8, 2020, a family court judge read the evidence and vacated all orders. The children were finally allowed to come home.

The Kruegers did not emerge unscarred. They mounted cameras throughout their home so if one of their boys hurts himself, there would be proof it wasn’t child abuse. Understandably, the boys have terrible anxiety. If they aren’t warned that pizza is coming, hearing the doorbell sends them running to hide.

The family is now pushing for the legislature to reform the state’s child protection laws, as Texas just did. There, if parents are accused of abuse based on a medical report, they can now request a second opinion from a specialist in the relevant field. In a case such as the Kruegers’, that means the parents would be able to consult a respiratory doctor, and child services would have to submit this testimony before getting a court order to take a child into custody.

This seems like the least the state can do before breaking up a family.

