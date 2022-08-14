 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lenore Skenazy: What did you say your band's name is?

Every so often a band comes along you just know is gonna make it!

And then there are the ones we just can’t bet on. Like...

We Drink Glue

Microscopic Youth

Surprised by My Baggie Collection?

Air-Fried Pie

Loose Fillings

(Never Mind the Pus) Scratch Me There

The Unpleasant Odors

The Warbling Wieners

Angry Moms

Neil Old

FOK (Friends of Khloe)

Stoned Horses

Last Night’s Tuna

The Sucrets

Extra Holes

Five Under Five

BDS

(I Ate) Too Many Lightbulbs

Donut O.D.

My Leaky Lady

The Beattttttles

Hunky Musk

Stone Cold Scrambled Eggs

Jay-Y

Two Nuts and a Turkey

Surprise Quiz

Boys 2 Adolescents

SCT (Slightly Crooked Thumb)

Hooked On Phoenix

Moooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

james/joyce

The Wha?

We Still Do Crack

Second Overdraft Notice

Justin Blubber

Garlic Toothbrush

I Bit My Cheek

He/His/Howdy!

The Nodules

The Whistling Winos

The Whittling Winos

The Winos of Williamsburg

Insert the Metal Fitting

Ouch!

The Probes

Lenore Skenazy

Lenore Skenazy is president of Let Grow, a contributing writer at Reason.com and author of “Has the World Gone Skenazy?”

