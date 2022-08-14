Lenore Skenazy: What did you say your band's name is?

Every so often a band comes along you just know is gonna make it!
And then there are the ones we just can’t bet on. Like...
We Drink Glue
Microscopic Youth
Surprised by My Baggie Collection?
Air-Fried Pie
Loose Fillings
(Never Mind the Pus) Scratch Me There
The Unpleasant Odors
The Warbling Wieners
Angry Moms
Neil Old
FOK (Friends of Khloe)
Stoned Horses
Last Night’s Tuna
The Sucrets
Extra Holes
Five Under Five
BDS
(I Ate) Too Many Lightbulbs
Donut O.D.
My Leaky Lady
The Beattttttles
Hunky Musk
Stone Cold Scrambled Eggs
Jay-Y
Two Nuts and a Turkey
Surprise Quiz
Boys 2 Adolescents
SCT (Slightly Crooked Thumb)
Hooked On Phoenix
Moooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
james/joyce
The Wha?
We Still Do Crack
Second Overdraft Notice
Justin Blubber
Garlic Toothbrush
I Bit My Cheek
He/His/Howdy!
The Nodules
The Whistling Winos
The Whittling Winos
The Winos of Williamsburg
Insert the Metal Fitting
Ouch!
The Probes
Lenore Skenazy is president of Let Grow, a contributing writer at Reason.com and author of “Has the World Gone Skenazy?”