Lenore Skenazy: We Live in a Fantasy World of Crime

“Although there have been several Facebook posts of similar instances that have happened in Ohio regarding Human Trafficking related techniques, it is unclear at this time if this incident is related to such type of crime.”

Ah yes, the reliability of “several Facebook posts.”

Word of the thorn thugs spread so far so fast that a woman named Brittaney Strupe read about the panic in her newsfeed — and picked up the phone.

Note, please, the day of the scary incident: Feb. 15. Hmm. Roses ... Feb. 15 ... Could there possibly be some connection?

Strupe told the police that on Valentine’s Day, a holiday in some parts, her fiance had given her $300 worth of roses. The next day, as they started to wilt, she didn’t want to throw them out. So she decided to give them away instead.

Strupe and her sister and daughter headed over to where they knew they’d find a lot of cars and put one rose on each windshield.

When Johnson heard the explanation, “it was a relief, and it was nice to put out that update letting the community know that it had been solved.”