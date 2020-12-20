Lenore Skenazy: Voltaire Was Right (About Elementary School Pickup Procedures)

“I pulled the kids and I’m homeschooling.

“The school was making me go into the office to show my ID at dismissal. That worked for a time, until one day I forgot my ID.

“When the secretary (who has known me for 3 years) said to me that she couldn’t let me take the kids, I responded, ‘Just try to keep my kids from me’ and then told my kids to exit the office.

“My kids stood there, not knowing whether to listen to THEIR MOTHER or the secretary. I had to ask them twice to exit. That was the day I stole my kids from their school, because after all, the school has the primary authority and I, the parent, am only so lucky to be given access to the kids when the school allows.

“The next day, my kids were all held in their classrooms until I showed my ID (to the same woman who has known me for 3 years), at which time she called each classroom individually to tell the teachers they could release the kids.

“The following day, I refused to show my ID until they dismissed my kids, per the usual dismissal routine, and did not hold my kids hostage in order to play games with me.

“They called the police.