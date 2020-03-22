Lenore Skenazy: Video Games are Distance Learning, Too

Jeff Gale, a dad in Orinda, California, has seen his own son, almost 7, transformed by a video game he got when he turned 6: Fortnite. Yes, Fortnite.

Before getting the game, the boy was very quiet, somewhat overshadowed by his two older sisters. But learning to play the game “gave him incredible confidence,” says Gale, “and his communication skills got better, too.”

While you may not be totally psyched about listening to your kids explain the finer details of Minecraft every single day for the foreseeable future (let’s hurry up with those clinical trials!), one way to make it more tolerable is for you to get in the pixel-trenches with them — or at least watch what they’re actually doing.

“You’re learning what captivates your kid; you’re learning how your kid is learning,” says Anne Collier, executive director of the Net Safety Collaborative. And once in a while, she added, “Without being too annoying, ask them, ‘What’s going on there?’ or, ‘Why did you choose that guy?’”

The next step could be asking them to show you how to play. But be forewarned: “I know of one father whose kid introduced him to House of the Dead 2 on Sega maybe 20 years ago,” says Chris Byrne, also known as The Toy Guy. “He got so into it that he kept playing it after his kid went to bed.”