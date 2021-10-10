Lenore Skenazy: Trusting a Child is Not Neglect

“My son isn’t allowed to stay home alone till he’s 12, even if I just have to run to the corner store for five minutes,” my neighbor was explaining to me. “That’s why I always take him with me, or I just don’t go. That is the law.”

But, in fact, that is not the law. What’s disheartening is that my neighbor is just one of many people — perhaps the majority — getting the wrong information.

This is so upsetting because the nonprofit I run, Let Grow, recently published the first comprehensive look at every state’s rules about when you are allowed to let your child stay home alone or engage in other normal childhood activities unsupervised.

It’s easy to see how parents are confused because it turns out there are two different sets of neglect laws in each state:

One is the criminal law. If you commit a crime against a child, law enforcement steps in. The other set comes from child protective services. If you are suspected of abuse or neglect, the child protection folks step in.