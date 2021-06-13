Lenore Skenazy: Too Many Parents Second-Guessing Themselves

Part of the reason is that the neglect laws in 47 states are just too open-ended, as Let Grow’s first-of-its-kind survey revealed. Many say things like, “Parents must provide proper supervision for their kids” — but don’t explain exactly what is and is not proper. Is it proper to let your 7-year-old stay home while you run to the grocery? I’d say yes — if you know your kid and know they will be responsible. Is it proper to let your 9-year-old walk your 4-year-old to her play date? Again, it depends. If you trust your 9-year-old and trust the neighborhood and trust your 4-year-old to listen to her sibling — that seems fine. The thing is that you, the parent, know your kids better than any passerby possibly could, or anyone sent by the state to investigate.