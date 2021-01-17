Lenore Skenazy: The Top Parenting-Hysteria Stories of 2020

No. 4: Mary Janes or ... Mary Jane?

“Beware of marijuana edibles in your kids’ Halloween stash,” warned Yahoo News in October. The fact that there is zero incentive for a person to give away their high-priced edibles? That point did NOT get mentioned in the incredibly long and terrifying story that did manage to mention that a child’s overdose could lead to coma.

No. 5: Swiss Mess

A Swiss 8-year-old who asked if he could use play money to buy something in a local shop was investigated for counterfeiting because, said the manager, “It is our store policy.” The cops then spent three hours at the boy’s home, investigating the crime.

No. 6: Sunday the Rabbi Got Arrested

A Brooklyn rabbi who let his kids (11, 8 and a 2-year-old in a stroller) walk a few blocks to the store was arrested and charged with endangering the life of a child. The charges were dropped about 12 hours later, but not before the police called an ambulance to the scene. Because in the spring of 2020 in New York City, ambulances certainly had nothing better to do.

No. 7: White Vans