Lenore Skenazy: The Toddler Toddled Off; the Mom Ended Up in Handcuffs

Pretty soon, three cops were knocking. When Peoples didn’t hear them either, they opened the unlocked door. Peoples was heading upstairs when she saw them coming down to her — guns drawn.

If that were me, I’d have fainted from fear. Peoples held it together, and when the crew came to the living room, she answered the caseworker’s questions while insisting that the caseworker take a look at the kids: Did they look maltreated? Were there any bruises on them? Peoples prided herself on her parenting.

The visit was almost over when Peoples’ mom arrived, angry that the cops were in her home. She wanted to fix the kids’ clothes, but the police blocked her from taking them into their bedroom unchaperoned. Hearing the scuffle, Peoples tried to get to her mom, and that’s when the cops pushed her to the ground. They bound her hands. They bound her feet. And then they bound her hands and feet together. The cops call this “hobbling.” Most of us civilians call it hog-tying.

When Peoples cried, “I can’t breathe” — three years before the horrible George Floyd story — the cops called an ambulance. The paramedics untied her ankles from her wrists and took her to the hospital. When she was examined there, she was handcuffed to the bed.